Published July 9, 2022

Reds activate catcher Tyler Stephenson from injured list

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) looks toward the dugout during a pitching change in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Washington Nationals won, 8-5.Washington Nationals At Cincinnati Reds June 3 0030
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds activated catcher Tyler Stephenson from the 10-day injured list and listed him fifth in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Stephenson, 25, has been sidelined since sustaining a fractured right thumb during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 9.

He went 4-for-15 with an RBI and a run in four rehab games with Triple-A Louisville.

Stephenson is batting .305 with five home runs and 31 RBIs in 42 games this season, his third with the Reds.

In a corresponding move, the Reds sent catcher Mark Kolozsvary to Louisville.

Kolozsvary, 26, went 1-for-11 with an RBI in seven games this season with the Reds.

–Field Level Media

