Red Wings top Rangers on Pius Suter’s shootout goal

Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) tries to stop a bouncing puck while New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) defends against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Pius Suter scored the winning goal in the sixth round of the shootout to give the visiting Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Suter scored to start round six, and Thomas Greiss stopped Filip Chytil’s wrist shot for the win. Detroit’s Lucas Raymond and New York’s Mika Zibanejad each scored in the first round of the tiebreaker.

Greiss made 37 saves through overtime, and Troy Stetcher and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit, which ended New York’s three-game winning streak. The Red Wings helped their goaltender by blocking 17 shots.

K’Andre Miller and Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 31 saves.

Stecher gave Detroit a 1-0 lead 2:18 into the game when his shot from the point bounced off a Rangers defenseman and went past Shesterkin’s stick. Adam Erne picked up the only assist on Stetcher’s first goal of the season.

Miller tied it at 12:18 of the second period, circling the Red Wings’ net and jamming the puck past Greiss for his fourth of the season. Barclay Goodrow earned the lone assist.

But Larkin put Detroit ahead 2-1 at 13:48 with his team-high 26th goal. Danny DeKeyser took a shot from the point that bounced off the end boards and right onto Larkin’s stick for a quick shot past Shesterkin. Seider was credited with the second assist.

Zibanejad’s power-play goal at 11:51 of the third period got the Rangers even at 2-2. He one-timed a pass from Adam Fox over Greiss’ right shoulder for his 19th goal of the season, with Panarin earning the second assist. The goal came on New York’s lone power play of the game; Detroit went 0-for-3.

Shesterkin forced overtime with an excellent glove save on Larkin in the final minute of regulation.

Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi had five shots on goal apiece to lead Detroit, and defensemen Nick Leddy and Moritz Seider each blocked three shots. Artemi Panarin led New York with six shots on goal.

–Field Level Media