Red Wings snap three-game slide, beat Blue Jackets

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ville Husso made 32 saves to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 road win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Austin Czarnik, Dominik Kubalik, Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp each scored for Detroit, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Marcus Bjork and Kent Johnson scored for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves in defeat.

The Red Wings opened the scoring with 13:26 left in the first period on a goal by Czarnik, who went to the net and redirected a pass from Jonatan Berggren past Korpisalo.

Detroit then took a 2-0 lead on a power play with 2:24 remaining in the first when Kubalik fired a shot from the right faceoff circle underneath the crossbar and into the goal.

With 12:57 left in the second period, Raymond gave the Red Wings a 3-0 lead on a two-man advantage when he camped himself to the right of the Columbus goal, took a pass from Filip Hronek and one-timed a shot off Korpisalo’s pad and into the net.

Columbus got on the board with 3:50 left in the second on a power-play goal by Bjork, who skated in between the faceoff circles and fired a shot through a screen past Husso.

The Blue Jackets then shaved Detroit’s lead to 3-2 with 18:02 remaining when Johnny Gaudreau circled the net and fed a pass in front of the goal to Johnson, who buried the chance into a half-open goal.

Detroit regained a two-goal lead with 13:52 remaining when Copp banked in a shot from the side off Korpisalo’s shoulder and into the goal to make it 4-2 Red Wings.

With 1:48 remaining, Columbus had a 6-on-4 advantage after Detroit was called for a penalty shortly after the Blue Jackets pulled Korpisalo. But Columbus couldn’t score before time ran out.

David Perron, Olli Maatta and Hronek each finished with two assists for Detroit.

–Field Level Media