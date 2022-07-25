Detroit Red Wings sign defenseman Robert Hagg to one-year contract

Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings signed free-agent defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year, $800,000 contract on Monday.

Hagg, 27, appeared in 64 games split between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres in the 2021-22 season. He posted nine points (one goal, eight assists) and 35 penalty minutes.

In 300 career games with the Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), Sabres and Panthers, Hagg has 56 points (14 goals, 42 assists) and 178 penalty minutes. He also had three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers.

The Flyers traded Hagg, a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft for Rasmus Ristolainen on July 23, 2021. The Sabres sent him to the Panthers in March for a sixth-round pick.

Also Monday, the Red Wings announced a five-year extension of their affiliation agreement with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. The 20-year partnership with the Griffins will continue through at least the 2026-27 season.

No financial terms of the agreement were announced.

–Field Level Media