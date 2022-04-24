Red Wings sign 2021 first-round pick Simon Edvinsson

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract on Sunday.

The deal will begin with the 2022-23 season for Edvinsson, who was selected by the Red Wings with the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/oInqZKpZFN — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 24, 2022

Edvinsson, 19, recorded 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) and a plus-13 rating in 44 games this season for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League.

The 6-foot-4 Swede was named a finalist for the SHL Rookie of the Year Award.

–Field Level Media