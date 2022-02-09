Red Wings roll past Flyers

Feb 9, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) battle for the puck during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, Robby Fabbri and Pius Suter each had one goal and one assist to lift the Detroit Red Wings past the host Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Wednesday night.

Givani Smith and Vladislav Namestnikov added one goal each and Moritz Seider contributed two assists for the Red Wings.

Detroit picked up its first regulation victory at Philadelphia since Jan. 25, 1997.

Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves.

Isaac Ratcliffe, Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton scored one goal apiece for the Flyers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Nick Seeler chipped in with two assists.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 28 shots.

The Red Wings went ahead 1-0 when Larkin fired a shot off Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov skate and into the net at 2:43 of the first period.

The Flyers tied the game 20 seconds later when Zack MacEwen ripped a turnaround slap shot that was redirected by Ratcliffe for his first career goal. Detroit challenged for goaltender interference, but after video replay, the officials counted it.

Raymond found himself wide open and scored for a 2-1 Red Wings lead at 6:02.

The advantage was short-lived as Sanheim equalized at 2 only 24 seconds later.

The Red Wings came out aggressive in the second, and after a flurry of shots, Suter connected at 6:12 for a 3-2 lead.

Detroit extended its advantage to 4-2 at 11:00 when Suter sent a crisp pass to Fabbri, who beat Hart to the short side.

Laughton responded 21 seconds later and the Flyers closed within 4-3.

Detroit took a 5-3 lead at 8:46 of the third when Smith skated in and ripped a shot through Hart’s pads.

The Flyers received their fifth power play at 12:37 after Fabbri was whistled for high sticking. But Philadelphia struggled getting pucks to the net and wound up 0-for-5 with the extra skater.

Hart was pulled with 3:32 remaining, but Namestnikov scored on an empty net at 19:05.

–Field Level Media