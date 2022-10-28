fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published October 28, 2022

Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen has hearing for high stick

Sportsnaut
Oct 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday after high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci on Thursday night.

Rasmussen drew a two-minute penalty at the 8:30 mark of the second period in the Red Wings’ 5-1 setback in Boston. Rasmussen hit Krejci along the boards and followed up with a stick to the head. Krejci left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Rasmussen, 23, has one goal, four assists and 10 penalty minutes in seven games this season.

The 6-foot-6 Rasmussen has 62 points (27 goals, 35 assists) and 131 penalty minutes in 189 games since Detroit drafted him in the first round (ninth overall) in 2017.

–Field Level Media

Share: