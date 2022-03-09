Red Wings face Wild, try to make up for bad loss

Mar 5, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill reacts during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings hope to give fans their money’s worth on Thursday. Call it payback for what happened Tuesday.

Arizona came to Detroit with the fewest points in the league and pummeled the Red Wings 9-2. One disgusted fan tossed a Red Wings jersey on the ice.

Detroit will try to save some face when it plays host to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

“You don’t want to hear boos, and I don’t agree with someone throwing their jersey on the ice, but this performance was worth boos,” center Dylan Larkin said. “We can’t show up on home ice at this point of the season and play like that in front of our fans. We have to look like we want to be out there.”

The Red Wings trailed 3-1 after the first period, then gave up three goals in the first five minutes of the second. Coach Jeff Blashill pulled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic after the Coyotes’ fourth goal, but when Thomas Greiss allowed two goals on three shots, Nedeljkovic returned for the remainder of the debacle.

“When we have a good stretch, our work and compete levels have been off the charts,” Blashill said. “Lately, they have been very, very pedestrian, and worse at certain times. We need to decide as individuals how much we want to dig in and how much we care about getting back to those levels.”

The Red Wings were a game above .500 in mid-February but both their defense and faint playoff hopes have disintegrated. They have lost six of their past eight, with the two victories coming in overtime. In the six losses, they allowed 40 goals.

“We have to find that again or those last two months will be miserable,” Larkin said. “We’re playing a lot of hockey and we have to find the optimism and find a way to come to the rink and play harder for each other, and the fans, than we did (Tuesday). If we feel sorry for ourselves, it’s just going to keep happening.”

Minnesota has endured a rough patch since mid-February as well. After defeating Detroit at home 7-4 on Feb. 14, the Wild have won just three of their past 11 games. One of those wins came Tuesday as they topped the New York Rangers at home 5-2.

Minnesota will be seeking back-to-back victories for the first time since defeating Carolina and Detroit prior to the slump.

“We’ve got to play the exact same way now consistently and just have that same effort. Because we had some success here (Tuesday) doesn’t mean it’s going to continue,” coach Dean Evason said. “It’s got to continue because of how we play and how we prepare and what we do and how we come when the puck’s dropped in our next game there in Detroit. There’s no easy games.”

Kevin Fiala led the offense against the Rangers with two goals and Marcus Foligno contributed three points — one goal and two assists.

“You could really feel when we got to the rink, it was the old team again and everything was working well,” Fiala said. “We forgot about all of those losses and games, so it was great to come back to that feeling.”

Minnesota’s Matt Boldy recorded a hat trick against the Wings in the teams’ last meeting.

–Field Level Media