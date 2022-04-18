Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin out for season

Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin underwent season-ending core muscle surgery on Monday.

The 25-year-old forward faces a recovery period of 8-10 weeks following the procedure with Dr. Troy Ferguson at McLaren Hospital in Lansing, Mich.

Larkin leads the Red Wings in goals (31) and points (69) in 71 games this season, his seventh with Detroit.

He skated 22 shifts and was on the ice for 20 minutes, 29 seconds in Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

A Michigan native and a first-round pick (15th overall) by the Red Wings in 2014, Larkin has 358 points (147 goals, 211 assists) in 504 career games.

Detroit (29-37-10, 68 points) has six games left this season and will miss the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

–Field Level Media