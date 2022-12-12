Red Stars re-sign defender Tatumn Milazzo through 2024

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Red Stars signed defender Tatumn Milazzo to a new two-year deal through 2024.

The deal announced Monday includes a one-year option for the 24-year-old Chicago area native.

“I’m so excited to be extending my contract with Chicago. To play for my hometown, in front of my friends and family, has always been a dream,” Milazzo said. “I love this city and I’m so hopeful for the future of this organization. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to bring this club to its full potential. The players, fans and all the little kids watching deserve that.”

Milazzo recorded two goals and one assist in 23 games for the Red Stars in 2022.

She was named to the NWSL’s Best XI second team.

“This past season Tatumn showed that she has the ability to be one of the premier defenders in our league,” associate general manager Michelle Lomnicki said. “She did the work to develop her game and as we move forward, I’m confident she will continue to grow as a player and as a leader for this team.”

