Red Sox-Yankees postponed due to weather; twin bill set for Tuesday

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Monday night’s series opener between the host Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather.

Boston and New York will now open the four-game series with a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. Game 1 is set for 1:35 p.m. ET, with Tuesday’s regularly scheduled game still starting at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.54 ERA) is expected to face Yankees right-hander Randy Vasquez (2-2, 2.36) in the opener of the twin bill. Right-hander Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.36) will take the mound for Boston in Game 2, while New York plans to send out southpaw Carlos Rodon (2-5, 6.60).

The Red Sox (73-70) and Yankees (71-72) occupy the fourth and fifth spots in the American League East, respectively.

Boston is 8-1 against New York this season.

–Field Level Media