Red Sox sweep three-game series from sinking Tigers

Jarren Duran and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs apiece and Michael Wacha earned his sixth win of the season as the Boston Red Sox swept a three-game series from the visiting Detroit Tigers with a 6-2 win on Wednesday.

Refsnyder went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in two on a home run in Boston’s four-run third inning. He also doubled. The Red Sox closed the scoring with two runs in the fifth.

Christian Vazquez had two hits and scored a run, while Alex Verdugo and Duran also had two RBI each.

Wacha (6-1) finished with seven strikeouts across his six innings. The Boston righty allowed just two runs on five hits, remaining with the lowest ERA (2.34) among the team’s starters.

Boston is 8-2 in its last 10 games, having moved a season-high eight games above .500.

Javier Baez went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer for the Tigers, who have lost nine of their last 11 and three straight.

The Tigers wasted little time getting on the board. In the first inning, Baez deposited a one-out, two-run homer into the Green Monster Seats in left.

Duran tied the game with one swing of the bat in the last of the third, lining a two-run double into the left-field corner. Vazquez hit a double of his own to begin the inning.

Refsnyder gave the Red Sox their first lead of the night in the next at-bat, scoring behind Duran on a two-run homer over the Green Monster. The right fielder has hit in the last six of his 10 games since joining the MLB roster.

In the fifth, Verdugo’s two-run single to left extended the Boston advantage to 6-2. Refsnyder’s one-out double and a walk to J.D. Martinez set up the big two-out hit and ended the night for Detroit starter Tarik Skubal (5-5).

Skubal pitched 4 2/3 innings of six-hit, six-run ball.

Wacha worked out of a two-on, none-out jam with two strikeouts in the sixth, his final inning.

Jeter Downs made his MLB debut for Boston, going 0-for-4 as the starting third baseman.

