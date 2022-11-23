fbpx
Published November 23, 2022

Red Sox sign LHP Joely Rodriguez to one-year contract

Aug 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez (30) tosses the ball to first base for an out during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox signed reliever Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal Wednesday with a club option for 2024.

MLB Network reported the contract will pay him a guaranteed $2 million plus incentives in 2023.

The 31-year-old left-hander was 2-4 with a 4.47 ERA in 55 relief appearances for the New York Mets in 2022.

Rodriguez is 5-9 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 157 relief appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies (2016-17), Texas Rangers (2020-21), New York Yankees (2021) and Mets.

The Dominican Republic native has struck out 146 batters, walked 68 and surrendered 11 homers in 146 innings.

–Field Level Media

