Red Sox release pitcher Hansel Robles

The Boston Red Sox officially released right-handed reliever Hansel Robles on Saturday.

Robles, 31, went 1-3 with two saves and a 5.84 ERA in 26 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

The eight-year veteran has a 28-26 career record with 43 saves and a 4.11 ERA in 411 games (one start) with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins and Red Sox.

Multiple outlets said Boston will call up right-hander Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester before Saturday night’s game against the visiting New York Yankees.

Ort, 30, is 2-2 with 15 saves and a 3.12 ERA in 33 appearances this season for Worcester.

He made his major league debut in 2021 and pitched in one game for Boston, allowing one hit and one walk and recording one out in a 5-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 13.

