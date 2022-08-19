Red Sox recall left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm from injured list

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox recalled left-hander Matt Strahm from the 15-day injured list on Friday, per multiple reports.

The 30-year-old reliever landed on the injured list on July 15 (retroactive to July 13) with a left wrist contusion.

Strahm pitched one inning for Triple-A Worcester in a rehab assignment, allowing no hits with one strikeout.

He is 3-3 with a 3.58 ERA, nine holds and three saves in 33 appearances in his first season with Boston.

Strahm is 16-27 with a 3.79 ERA in 190 games (25 starts) with the Kansas City Royals (2016-17), San Diego Padres (2018-21) and Red Sox.

Boston cleared room on the roster by optioning rookie right-hander Josh Winckowski to Worcester.

Winckowski, 24, fell to 5-6 with a 5.19 ERA in 12 starts after allowing six runs on seven hits in five innings in an 8-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

–Field Level Media