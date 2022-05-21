Red Sox rally from five runs down to edge Mariners

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Vazquez’s eighth-inning base hit off the Green Monster in left field lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Sox came back from a 5-0 deficit to win their fourth consecutive game and third straight in the four-game series after tying the game with one run in the third and four in the fifth.

Vazquez finished a 2-for-4 day by driving home Franchy Cordero — who hit a one-out triple — with the deciding run.

Rafael Devers drove in Boston’s first three runs on a pair of home runs and finished 3-for-4. Xander Bogaerts also had multiple hits.

Cordero entered the game in place of left fielder Alex Verdugo, who exited the game with an illness after walking in his first plate appearance.

John Schreiber (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to win for Boston. Matt Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Julio Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a run scored while J.P. Crawford, Eugenio Suarez and Mike Ford all went 2-for-4 and scored for Seattle. Drew Steckenrider (0-2) took the loss.

The Mariners strung together three consecutive one-out hits to get on the scoreboard and totaled six base hits against Boston starter Garrett Whitlock in the first inning.

Rodriguez’s line single to left field produced the first run after Ty France singled and Crawford followed with a double. Suarez and Ford added run-scoring singles to make it 4-0 before Boston hit.

Two innings later, Ford came across with Seattle’s fifth run on a two-out single by Luis Torrens.

Whitlock allowed five runs on 10 hits and struck out just three over three innings.

Devers hit a third-inning solo shot over the bullpens in right-center field and then crushed a two-run shot into the first row of center-field Green Monster Seats in the fifth, bringing home Enrique Hernandez who hit a leadoff double to center.

J.D. Martinez continued the big inning with a double to left, took third on a Bogaerts single and scored on Bobby Dalbec’s base hit. Trevor Story, who had four homers over the first two games of the series, tied the score with a sacrifice fly to center.

Mariners starter Chris Flexen allowed five runs on eight hits in four innings.

Seattle second baseman Abraham Toro was 1-for-2 before leaving the game with a left shoulder sprain.

–Field Level Media