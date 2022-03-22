fbpx
Published March 22, 2022

Red Sox, Rafael Devers reach $11.2M deal, avoid arbitration

Mar 21, 2022; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) plays his position in the second inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and All-Star slugger Rafael Devers reached a deal at the 11th hour Tuesday to avoid arbitration, according to reports.

Devers, 25, will earn $11.2 million in 2022.

The sides had until a 1 p.m. ET deadline to settle on a deal.

The Red Sox also reached deals with outfielder Alex Verdugo ($3.55 million), starting pitcher Nick Pivetta ($2.65M), second baseman Christian Arroyo ($1.2M) and relief pitcher Josh Taylor ($1.025M), per the reports.

Devers hit .279/.352/.538 with 38 home runs and 113 RBIs in 156 games for the Red Sox last season. This is the third baseman’s second year of arbitration eligibility; he’s eligible to hit free agency after the 2023 season. Devers made $4.575 million in 2021.

Verdugo, 25, hit .289/.351.426 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs in 2021.

Pivetta, 29, went 9-8 with a 4.53 ERA in 30 starts and one relief appearance last season. Taylor, 29, went 1-0 with a 3.40 ERA in 61 appearances in 2021, with 11.3 strikeouts per 9 innings pitched.

Arroyo, 26, hit .262 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 57 games.

The Red Sox will not have any arbitration hearings in 2022.

–Field Level Media

