Red Sox prolong Yankees’ misery with fifth straight rivalry win

Rookie Masataka Yoshida hit a three-run homer four batters in, Brayan Bello pitched six effective innings and the Boston Red Sox recorded an 8-3 victory over the skidding New York Yankees on Friday night.

The Red Sox beat the Yankees for the sixth time in seven meetings this season and won their fifth straight over New York.

Justin Turner hit singles in each of his first three at-bats and produced a pair of RBI singles. Rafael Devers also had two RBIs, one of which was an RBI single to start Boston’s three-run second that followed a fielding error by New York second baseman Gleyber Torres.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the eighth as the Yankees lost their sixth straight. It is their longest slide since dropping seven straight Sept 4-10, 2021.

The Red Sox took a 4-0 lead 19 pitches in against rookie Jhony Brito (4-6) when Yoshida hit a changeup into the right-center field seats.

Boston opened with four straight hits and Turner preceded Yoshida’s 13th homer with an RBI base hit after Verdugo and Rafael Devers got hits. Yoshida homered after the Yankees were charged with consecutive mound visits to go over signs after Brito encountered trouble because the PitchCom device was not working for both teams.

Yoshida capped the second with a base hit to make it 7-0 and Devers contributed another RBI single in the ninth.

Bello (9-7) allowed one run and six hits to win for the third time in four starts. He struck out four, walked one and beat the Yankees for the second time this season.

After Garrett Whitlock allowed Judge’s 23rd homer, he ended the eighth by striking out Giancarlo Stanton. Brennan Bernardino allowed two hits in the ninth before Chris Martin finished it.

The Yankees avoided being shutout in three straight games when Anthony Volpe doubled and scored on DJ LeMahieu’s groundout in the third.

Brito allowed seven runs (six earned) and nine hits in 2 1/3 innings.

