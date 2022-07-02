Red Sox place LHP Rich Hill (knee) on 15-day IL

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a sprained left knee.

Hill, 42, sustained the injury during Friday’s start against the Chicago Cubs. He exited in the fifth inning and was charged with three runs and three hits over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

Hill is 4-4 with a 4.20 ERA in 15 starts this season.

The 18-year-veteran is 78-56 with a 3.82 ERA in 339 games (210 starts) with 11 teams. He is currently in his third stint with the Red Sox.

Boston recalled right-hander Phillips Valdez from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.

Valdez, 30, was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 relief appearances for the Red Sox earlier this season. He is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA in 74 relief appearances over four seasons with the Texas Rangers (2019) and Red Sox.

–Field Level Media