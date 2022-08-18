Red Sox left-handed pitcher James Paxton (lat) has setback in rehab outing

Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK

Boston Red Sox left-hander James Paxton’s rehab outing in the Florida Complex League ended after two batters on Thursday when he sustained a lat injury, according to multiple reports.

Paxton hasn’t pitched all season after Tommy John surgery and Thursday marked his first rehab assignment in hopes of pitching for Boston prior to the end of the season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was disappointed with the injury development. Paxton left after just six pitches.

“We were very excited for him to go out there, get two or three innings today, but that (injury) happened,” Cora told reporters prior to Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “Hopefully something that’s mild, it’s nothing major, and just a few days and then get back into it. A little bit down for him. I know he’s bust his butt to get to this point.”

Paxton underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2021 as a member of the Seattle Mariners. He signed with Boston in the offseason as a free agent.

The 33-year-old Paxton is 57-33 with a 3.59 ERA in 137 career starts with the Mariners (2013-18, 2021) and New York Yankees (2019-20). He has struck out 831 batters in 754 2/3 innings.

