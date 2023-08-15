Red Sox jump on top at start, nip Nationals

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo opened the game with a homer, Triston Casas had two hits and two RBIs and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Pablo Reyes added two hits for Boston, which has won five of six.

Four Boston relievers tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings to end the game. John Schreiber (2-1) pitched one inning for the win, and Kenley Jansen worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 28th save.

Keibert Ruiz and Stone Garrett had two-run doubles for Washington, which had won three straight.

Washington starter Josiah Gray (7-10) was charged with five runs on five hits over three-plus innings, his shortest start of the season. Gray has allowed 14 runs in 11 1/3 innings over his past three starts as his ERA has climbed from 3.27 to 3.96.

Verdugo gave the Red Sox and early 1-0 lead when he led off the game with his ninth homer of the season, a shot to right-center.

Boston’s Reese McGuire opened the third inning with a single and stole second. With two outs, Rafael Devers and Trevor Story walked to load the bases. Casas then lined a 3-2 Gray pitch to right, driving in two runs.

Washington rallied in its half of the third. Blake Rutherford led off with a single, and Lane Thomas and Joey Meneses drew one-out walks. Ruiz followed with double into the corner in right, scoring Rutherford and Thomas. After Dominic Smith struck out, Garrett doubled to right, knocking in Meneses and Ruiz scored to give the Nationals a 4-3 lead.

Gray couldn’t hold the edge, Jarren Duran singled and Reyes doubled to open the fourth, prompting the Nationals to bring in reliever Robert Garcia. McGuire reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases.

When Verdugo flied to deep center, Duran scored and Reyes raced to third, but McGuire was thrown out at second. Reyes scored on a wild pitch to give the Red Sox a 5-4 edge.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta was lifted after 4 1/3 innings, having given up four runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out seven.

–Field Level Media