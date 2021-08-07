Red Sox edge Jays in extras for split of twin bill

Aug 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox stating pitcher Tanner Houck (89) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Arauz singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the visiting Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 to gain a split of a doubleheader Saturday night.

Arauz singled against Adam Cimber (2-3) to score Franchy Cordero, who started the extra inning at second base.

In the bottom of the eighth, Marcus Semien’s flyout against Adam Ottavino allowed Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who started at second, to take third. Guerrero held third on Bo Bichette’s groundout to second. Teoscar Hernandez struck out to end the game.

Ottavino earned his eighth save of the season.

The Red Sox won for just the second time in the past 10 games in stopping the Blue Jays’ five-game winning streak.

Alex Verdugo was 3-for-4 with a solo home run for the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays won the first game of the doubleheader 1-0 on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh by Semien.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios allowed one run and five hits while striking out six in six innings in the nightcap.

Boston right-hander Tanner Houck allowed one run, three hits and two walks (one intentional) in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

Toronto scored once in the fourth. Bichette led off with a single to left and advanced to second on a groundout to third by Hernandez. Corey Dickerson was walked intentionally and Randal Grichuk was called out on strikes. Josh Taylor replaced Houck and gave up Breyvic Valera’s RBI single.

Verdugo tied the game with his 11th home run of the season with one out in the sixth.

Trevor Richards replaced Berrios in the seventh. Marwin Gonzalez led off with a walk and took second on a single by Christian Vazquez. Gonzalez was picked off second by catcher Reese McGuire but Vazquez made second during the rundown. The inning ended when Cordero struck out with Vazquez caught stealing at third to complete a double play.

Matt Barnes (6-3), who allowed the game-winning homer in the first game, had a perfect bottom of that seventh that ended with Guerrero’s flyout to the center-field wall to force extra innings.

–Field Level Media