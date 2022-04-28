Red Sox claim OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from Giants

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox claimed outfielder Jaylin Davis off waivers Thursday from the San Francisco Giants.

Boston optioned Davis to Triple-A Worcester.

Davis, 27, was designated for assignment exactly one week earlier after not appearing in a major league game this season. In 26 major league games for San Francisco over the previous three seasons, he batted .159 with two home runs and four RBIs.

In three-plus seasons at the Triple-A level, Davis is a .293 hitter with 38 home runs. He batted .295 with two homers and seven RBIs in 10 games at Sacramento this season.

–Field Level Media