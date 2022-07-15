Red Sox beat Yankees on wild pitch in 11th inning

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts scored on a wild pitch by Michael King with two outs in the 11th inning as the Boston Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the host New York Yankees on Friday night.

King (6-2) was one strike away from stranding Bogaerts at third, but he bounced an 0-2 slider to Bobby Dalbec in the dirt. The ball popped in front of the plate and Bogaerts immediately took off.

King was a little slow in covering the plate, and Bogaerts scored on a head-first slide.

Tanner Houck (5-3) committed a throwing error on a bunt by Isiah Kiner-Falefa that allowed Gleyber Torres to score the tying run in the ninth. After blowing a save for the first time this season, Houck got double plays on Jose Trevino in the ninth and Torres in the 10th to keep the game tied.

Ryan Brasier struck out Aaron Hicks to end his first save of the season as the game hit the four-hour mark.

Boston broke a 3-3 tie when Dalbec opened the seventh inning with a homer off Aroldis Chapman.

Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Boston and Christian Vazquez hit a solo shot off New York left-hander Jordan Montgomery to tie the game in the fourth as Boston beat the Yankees for the third straight time.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer for the Yankees, who lost for the fifth time in six games and second straight time in extra innings.

Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi returned from missing over a month with lower back inflammation and allowed three runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Eovaldi struck out four and walked two.

Montgomery allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked one in his 13th no-decision in 18 starts this season.

Boston grabbed the lead seven pitches into the game when Devers lined a sinker into the Yankees’ bullpen for a 2-0 lead. After J.D. Martinez doubled and Bogaerts singled him to third, Montgomery got a pair of flyouts and struck out Dalbec to end a 10-pitch at-bat.

Stanton made it 3-2 by blasting a 2-0 cutter into the right-field seats with two outs in the third.

–Field Level Media