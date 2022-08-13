Red Sox add pitcher Jeurys Familia to active roster

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox promoted right-hander Jeurys Familia from Triple-A Worcester to the active roster Saturday.

Also, the team optioned right-hander Kaleb Ort to Worcester after Friday’s game against the New York Yankees and transferred left-hander Chris Sale to the 60-day injured list. Sale had surgery Monday after breaking his right wrist in a weekend bike crash.

Familia, 32, posted a 1-1 record with a 6.09 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season with the Philadelphia Phillies before being released last Saturday.

He is 33-26 with a 3.46 ERA in 537 career appearances (one start) with the New York Mets, Oakland Athletics and Phillies.

Sale, 33, is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in two starts this year. He is expected to ready for the start of 2023 spring training.

Sale, who is signed through 2024 on a five-year, $145 million contract, has thrown just 48 1/3 innings for the Red Sox since the end of the 2019 season. Last season, he went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Ort, 30, is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 12 relief appearances with Boston this season.

–Field Level Media