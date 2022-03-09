Red-hot offenses clash as Coyotes face Maple Leafs

Mar 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) during warm up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Schmaltz will try to keep his points production at a high level for the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night when the team visits the Toronto Maple Leafs and NHL-leading goal scorer Auston Matthews.

Schmaltz has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past two games after he had two goals and two assists Tuesday night when the Coyotes defeated the Detroit Red Wings 9-2 in the opener of a five-game road trip.

It followed Schmaltz’s franchise-record seven-point game (two goals, five assists) in an 8-5 victory over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Saturday. His points total over the past two games also is a franchise best.

“It was fun out there,” said Schmaltz, who has 16 goals and 21 assists in 37 games. “And we’re creating a lot out there. Stuff is going in. Things are going really well.”

Matthews also was prolific on Tuesday, scoring three goals in a 6-4 home victory over the Seattle Kraken to increase his overall total to 43. Aided by an empty-net goal, it was his third hat trick this season and the sixth of his career.

“It’s hard not to (think about 50 goals),” Matthews said. “I just focus on each game and try to stay present every day, not get too ahead of myself.”

The Maple Leafs have scored 11 goals in winning their past two games, and the Coyotes have scored 19 goals on their season-best three-game winning streak.

Arizona’s nine-goal game was the first for the franchise since it was relocated from Winnipeg before the 1996-97 season. The Coyotes became the first NHL club since the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins (March 24-26, 1996) to score eight goals in consecutive games.

“I think we have a little bit of puck luck sometimes.” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “That’s a hockey season. Sometimes you play really well and have a lot of chances, but you can’t find the back of the net, but sometimes the puck bounces off your stick in really fortunate situations. Right now, we’re confident, we have momentum, and we know we can score.”

Said Arizona’s Clayton Keller, who had one goal and two assists on Tuesday: “When you get confidence, it stays there, and you make better plays with the puck. When you have chances to score, you’re not missing the net, it’s going to go in the net.”

The Maple Leafs again let a lead slip away on Tuesday. Seattle overcame a 3-1 deficit to take a 4-3 lead in the third period before Matthews and Mitchell Marner scored 40 seconds apart.

“It’s disappointing once again that we gave up the lead,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “That’s not what we want. I liked the fact we just kept playing and found a way to win the game. Once we had the lead in the third, I liked a lot of how we played from that point on.

“Right now, what we’re trying to fix is having that level of commitment and discipline in the second period when we have those leads.”

Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell, who has struggled recently, made 26 saves on Tuesday.

“I gave up four but I’m not going to beat myself up too hard tonight,” he said. “I’m going to look at it and keep working on some details, but I felt much better.”

The Coyotes defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 at home on Jan. 12.

