Red-hot Franz Wagner leads Magic past Raptors

Franz Wagner scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute and had a season-best 34 points as the Orlando Magic defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 113-109 Friday night.

Paolo Banchero added 23 points for the Magic, who have won two in a row after losing nine straight.

Cole Anthony contributed 18 points for Orlando, Markelle Fultz had 15, Moritz Wagner had 11 and Bol Bol had 10 points.

Pascal Siakam had 36 points for Toronto. Gary Trent Jr. added 20 points, Fred VanVleet had 19 points, O.G. Anunoby had 12 points and five steals and Chris Boucher posted 10 points.

After leading by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, the Magic took a seven-point lead into the fourth.

Siakam made a 3-pointer and a layup to reduce the lead to three with 4:03 to play. Banchero was called for a technical foul and VanVleet made the free throw, cutting the lead to two. Moritz Wagner’s jumper made the lead four. Siakam made two free throws with 2:29 left, and the game was tied by free throws at 108 and 109.

Franz Wagner’s tip layup put Orlando up by two with 26.2 seconds left. VanVleet missed a shot with 5.1 seconds to go and Banchero made two free throws to seal it.

Orlando led 37-25 after one quarter.

The lead reached 14 points early in the second quarter, before the Raptors used a 17-2 run that gave Toronto a two-point lead with 7:06 to play. Banchero finished the first-half scoring with a driving layup that gave Orlando a 67-63 lead.

Franz Wagner had 18 points at halftime and Siakam had 16.

The Magic opened the third quarter with a 14-3 surge. The lead reached 18 points soon after when Franz Wagner hit a long triple. His 16-footer increased the lead to 20 points with 5:48 remaining in the third.

The Raptors responded with a 10-0 run. Two free throws by VanVleet trimmed the lead to six with 1:51 to play before Orlando ended the quarter ahead 94-87.

