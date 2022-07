Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls and goalkeeper David Jensen mutually agreed to terminate his contract on Thursday.

Jensen, 30, made 11 appearances since joining the MLS club in February of 2020. He had one shutout and 25 saves.

Jensen spent the past year on loan with the Belgian side K.V.C. Westerlo, posting 10 clean sheets in 26 matches.

Before arriving in New York, the Denmark native spent the previous four seasons with the Dutch club FC Utrecht.

–Field Level Media