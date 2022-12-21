Red Bulls sign UConn D Jayden Reid

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls signed UConn defender and Elmont, N.Y., native Jayden Reid to a one-year homegrown contract.

The deal announced Wednesday includes options for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Reid, 21, played in 51 matches over four years with the Huskies and registered three goals and seven assists.

“We are pleased to add Jayden to our roster and welcome him back to the club,” NYRB sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a news release. “Jayden is a dynamic midfielder and we are excited to see him with us next season.”

Reid spent five years with Red Bulls Academy, starting with the Under-12 squad. He is the sixth New York native on the Red Bulls’ 2023 MLS roster.

“Jayden has previous experience with our Academy and knows our style of play,” head coach Gerhard Struber said. “We are excited to see what he can do during preseason and continue to help him develop.”

–Field Level Media