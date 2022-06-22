Red Bulls sign two players to short-term loans

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls signed Red Bulls II midfielder Steven Sserwadda and defender Juan Castillo to short-term loans.

Both players will be available for Wednesday night’s U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal against New York City FC at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Sserwadda, 19, is in his second year with NYRB II and has played in 14 USL Championship games, including 10 this season.

Castillo, 19, is also in his second year and has dawned the captain’s armband for NYRB II multiple times this season. He has three assists in 42 appearances with the club.

–Field Level Media