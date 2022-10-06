Red Bulls sign D Sean Nealis to 3-year contract

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls signed defender Sean Nealis to a three-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

The team did not announce financial terms of the deal.

“We are pleased to sign Sean to a new contract with our club,” Denis Hamlett, the club’s sporting director, said in a news release. “He has had a very strong year and we are pleased to have him help us strengthen our backline for many years to come.”

Nealis, 25, a native of Long Island, N.Y., was taken by the Red Bulls in the second round of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. This season, he has started 32 matches and played 2,863 minutes, both career highs.

In 75 career games (68 starts) with the Red Bulls, Nealis has two goals and four assists — none this season.

–Field Level Media