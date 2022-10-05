Red Bulls sign D John Tolkin to new 4-year deal

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls announced a new four-year contract for defender John Tolkin on Wednesday.

The deal runs through the 2027 season and includes an option for 2028.

“We are very excited to sign John to a new contract and keep him with the club,” NYRB head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a news release. “He had a very successful season, and we are pleased to have him on our team for years to come.”

Tolkin, 20, has started all 30 of his matches this season and has one goal and three assists. He leads the league with 69 interceptions.

“I am very excited to have John at the club,” head coach Gerhard Struber said. “He is an extremely talented young defender that brings energy to our backline, and we are pleased to keep him with us.”

Tolkin was just recently named No. 6 overall on the MLS 22 Under 22 list for this season.

The New Jersey native tallied one goal and two assists in 28 games (22 starts) during his rookie campaign in 2021.

–Field Level Media