New York Red Bulls sign defender Curtis Ofori to homegrown contract

The New York Red Bulls signed United States U-19 National Team defender Curtis Ofori to a three-year homegrown contract on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed on the deal that also features an option for 2026.

“We are very excited to promote Curtis to the first team,” Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett said of the New York native. “Curtis is a great young talent and we have seen many great things at Red Bulls II, and we can’t wait to see his continued development over the next few years.”

Ofori, 17, recorded 52 tackles and 37 tackles won during his 25 matches over the last two seasons with New York Red Bulls II.

“Curtis is a promising young defender that we are excited to see continue to develop in preseason and the future,” Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber said.

