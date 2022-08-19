Red Bulls look to solve home woes, host FC Cincinnati

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls are experiencing some home woes of late. Now, if they can solve them, a historic win is on the horizon.

Winless in three straight home matches, the Red Bulls can become the second team in MLS history to reach 350 all-time victories Saturday night when they host FC Cincinnati in Harrison, N.J.

The Red Bulls (11-8-7, 40 points) are on their home losing streak since coming back late for a 2-1 win over Atlanta on June 30.

New York, which is 3-5-4 at home on the season, owns the fewest home wins of any team in playoff position in either conference.

The Red Bulls are attempting to join the Los Angeles Galaxy as the second team to reach 350 MLS wins.

New York is in position for the milestone after Lewis Morgan and John Tolkin scored four minutes apart early in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Atlanta.

“We can’t forget that Cincinnati is coming, and we cannot relax now,” Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber said. “It’s nice to have a win in our brain, in our core, but we have to think forward.”

FC Cincinnati (8-8-9, 33 points) settled for a 1-1 draw at home over the Red Bulls last month when Brandon Vazquez scored early in the first half.

Since the last meeting with New York, FC Cincinnati are 1-1-4 in their past six matches and take a five-game (0-2-3) road winless skid into Saturday.

After posting a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Aug. 6, FC Cincinnati settled for a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United last week. Vazquez scored for the fourth straight game and Brenner also tallied before FC Cincinnati allowed the tying goal in the 83rd minute.

“An unfortunate trend in the end and conceding the goal to drop a couple points,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “It was probably fair when you look at the way that game played out.”

–Field Level Media