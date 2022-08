Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls selected forward Tyler Pasher off waivers on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Canadian was waived by the Houston Dynamo last Friday

Pasher had two goals and one assist in 17 matches (five starts) this season with the Dynamo.

He has six goals and four assists in 37 career games (15 starts) with Houston (2021-22) and Sporting Kansas City (2017).

Pasher made his debut for the Canadian national team during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

–Field Level Media