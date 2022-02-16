Red Bulls acquire Brazilian midfielder Luquinhas

Mar 16, 2019; Harrison, NJ, USA; New York Red Bulls fans unveil a banner that reads “Unfinished Business” before the game against the San Jose Earthquakes at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls completed the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Luquinhas from Poland’s Legia Warszawa on Wednesday, signing him to a three-year contract with a club option for 2025.

The 25-year-old will fill designated player and international roster slots with the MLS club. Various reports said NYRB paid a transfer fee of 3 million Euros, or about $3.4 million.

“We are delighted to add Luquinhas to our senior roster,” Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell said. “We made it a priority to add a dynamic offensive player this offseason and he fits the bill. His extensive experience, especially at the Champions League level, will be beneficial to our young roster.”

Luquinhas tallied 12 goals and 18 assists in 110 matches since joining Legia Warszawa in 2019, including two goals in Champions League qualifying matches. He led the club to back-to-back Ekstraklasa league titles and was named the 2020-21 Ekstraklasa Midfielder of the Season.

“I am pleased to welcome Luquinhas to our team,” NYRB head coach Gerhard Struber said. “His ability to turn under pressure with his back to goal to create half spaces and driving into space and drawing defenders in to create chances for himself or teammates will be helpful for our team moving forward.”

Luquinhas began his professional career at age 18 with UD Vilafranquense in Portugal.

The Red Bulls begin the 2022 season on Feb. 26 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

–Field Level Media