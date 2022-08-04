Red Bull announces return of Valorant Home Ground tournament

Credit: Red Bull Esports

Red Bull on Thursday announced the return of the Valorant Home Ground tournament in Manchester, England, in December.

The eight-team invitational event will take place Dec. 9-11 at the Victoria Warehouse.

Teams from North America will be invited to compete for the first time. The lineup will also include two places from EMEA Open Qualifiers and Turkish Closed Qualifiers.

The third installment of the tournament will feature a unique home-and-away format that emphasizes map picks, strategy and knowledge.

