RECAP: Ronald Torreyes helps Philadelphia Phillies edge Miami Marlins

May 27, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Ronald Torreyes hit a fielder’s choice to score Odubel Herrera from third base in the top of the ninth inning and lift the Philadelphia Phillies past the host Miami Marlins 3-2 on Thursday.

Rhys Hoskins homered and Rafael Marchan and Herrera added two hits each for the Phillies, who split the four-game series.

Phillies starter Spencer Howard tossed four-plus innings and allowed two hits and one run while striking out four and walking three. Howard threw only 66 pitches, 42 for strikes.

Jose Alvarado (4-0) earned the win in relief and Hector Neris earned his ninth save in 11 opportunities with a scoreless ninth despite a leadoff walk.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez tossed seven strong innings and gave up four hits and two runs to go along with five strikeouts and one walk.

Yimi Garcia (3-3) took the loss.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the fourth inning when Hoskins crushed a solo home run to left field for his 11th of the season. It was Hoskins’ third homer in the last six games. The Phillies tacked on a second run after Matt Joyce lofted a sacrifice fly to center.

The Marlins managed only one hits, a double by Adam Duvall, through the first four innings.

Miami loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth and Howard was lifted for Ranger Suarez. Lopez struck out and pinch hitter Jesus Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly to center to close within 2-1 before Isan Diaz was thrown out trying to reach third.

Marchan opened the eighth with a double to right-center. After pinch hitter Jean Segura grounded out, Roman Quinn walked. Brad Miller flied out to center, both runners moved up on a passed ball and Hoskins grounded out to end the threat.

The Marlins tied the game at 2 in the eighth when Garrett Cooper hit a pinch-hit RBI single. Cooper’s hitting streak reached 11 games in a row.

–Field Level Media