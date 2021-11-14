RECAP: Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills return to form, blast New York Jets 45-17

Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and running back Matt Breida scored two touchdowns Sunday as Buffalo routed the New York Jets, 45-17, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Stefon Diggs had eight receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown for the Bills (6-3), who returned to form following their shocking loss to Jacksonville last week.

After taking a 10-0 first-quarter lead and commanding 17-3 at halftime, Buffalo scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the third quarter to put the game away.

Isaiah McKenzie scored on an 8-yard jet sweep to cap a 75-yard drive, and two interceptions of Jets quarterback Mike White led to Bills touchdowns: Breida on a 15-yard run and Zack Moss on a 1-yard plunge. That gave Buffalo an insurmountable 38-3 lead with 6:01 remaining in the quarter.

Allen was 21-for-28 with one interception.

Conversely, Jets quarterback Mike White crashed back to earth after throwing for 405 yards two weeks ago in his first NFL start, an overtime victory over Cincinnati. White, still filling in for injured starter Zach Wilson (knee), went 24-for-44 for 251 yards with four interceptions.

New York (2-7) finally scored a touchdown on Michael Carter’s 1-yard run in the fourth quarter, and Joe Flacco later added a 15-yard scoring pass to Elijah Moore.

The Bills, who had been held to three field goals in the first halves of their previous two games, drove 58 yards for a touchdown with their first possession. It took them only five plays and 1:55 to do it, as Allen found Breida open in the end zone for a 15-yard score with 12:15 left in the first quarter. Breida hadn’t played since the second game of the season and had just two offensive snaps in that contest before being sidelined by injury.

White was intercepted by Buffalo’s Taron Johnson on the following series, and the Bills almost cashed in for a touchdown, but Allen’s third-down fade pattern glanced off the fingertips of Diggs. Tyler Bass then hit a 29-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

The Jets finally got on the board with a 48-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola with 1:53 to go in the first half, but the Bills responded with a quick five-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Diggs’ 12-yard scoring catch.

–Field Level Media