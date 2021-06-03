RECAP: Boston Red Sox snap Houston Astros’ four-game winning streak

Jun 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Aledmys Diaz (16) slides into second base after hitting a double to left field against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Arroyo smacked a three-run homer and Martin Perez tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings as the Boston Red Sox notched a 5-1 victory over the host Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon to salvage the finale of a four-game series.

Xander Bogaerts broke out of an 0-for-24 slump with a two-run double in the seventh inning as the Red Sox halted the Astros’ four-game winning streak. Bogaerts added an infield single in the ninth.

Perez (4-2) allowed six hits and one walk and struck out four during an 82-pitch effort. The left-hander has won his past four starts.

Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a ninth-inning homer for Houston, which outscored Boston 18-4 while winning the first three games of the series. Aledmys Diaz added two hits for the Astros.

J.D. Martinez had two doubles for the Red Sox.

Perez was five outs away from his third career shutout before tiring in the eighth. He allowed a one-out single to Garrett Stubbs and issued a two-out walk to Diaz to conclude his outing.

Adam Ottavino entered and got Alex Bregman to fly to left center to end the inning. Fellow right-hander Brandon Workman served up Gurriel’s eighth blast with one out in the ninth before retiring the final two batters.

Earlier, Rafael Devers led off the second inning with a double off the fence in center and Hunter Renfroe drew a walk against Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi (0-3).

Arroyo followed and received a cutter in the eighth pitch of the at-bat and hit it into the Crawford Boxes in left for his first homer of the season.

The score remained 3-0 until the seventh when Jason Verdugo walked against Astros right-hander Cristian Javier and Martinez followed with his second double.

That brought up Bogaerts, who came up in the exact same situation two innings earlier and struck out to keep his funk going. This time, Bogaerts laced a 2-2 slider into the left-field corner to score two for his first hit since May 25 against the Atlanta Braves.

Odorizzi lasted just three innings and allowed three runs and four hits. He walked three and struck out two.

