Real Salt Lake rebound, shut out Rapids

Christian Arango scored his third league in six league appearances for his new club to help Real Salt Lake earn a 2-0 home victory over the struggling Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Brian Vera added his first goal of the season from a direct free kick as Salt Lake (11-9-7, 40 points) snapped a two-match league losing streak while earning a second victory in as many games against their closest geographical rivals.

Zac MacMath made three saves to keep a seventh clean sheet of the season for RSL, which began the day in sixth place in the Western Conference despite their recent small slump.

They may improve their position depending on results elsewhere later Saturday, after a dominant display in which they outshot Colorado 17-6 overall and 5-3 in efforts on target.

Marki Ilic made three stops for the Rapids, who sank to a third consecutive defeat and haven’t scored in their last four games.

Last-place Colorado (3-13-10, 19 points) has been shut out in nine of its last 10 in the league and has scored a league-worst 17 goals en route to its position 15 points beneath the Western Conference playoff line with eight matches left to play.

Both RSL goals came from set pieces, and Ilic probably should’ve done better on the first, Vera’s left-footed blast that found the top corner in the 19th minute.

Jefferson Savarino also stood over the dead ball about 25 yards from the goal before clearing out for Vera to unleash his strike.

Ilic appeared to misjudge it, moving initially to his left before diving back to his right. He got a palm to Vera’s effort, but it lacked the strength to push it wide of goal.

After leading LAFC with 16 goals last season, Arango has continued his pace of about a goal every two appearances since returning to MLS and Salt Lake during the summer transfer window.

This latest one came on a corner kick header, with Arango outmuscling defender Danny Wilson to reach Maikel Chang’s inswinging service and send a near post header past Ilic from close range.

