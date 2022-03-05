Real Salt Lake earn another shutout, edge Sounders

Mar 5, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo (6) brings the ball up the field during the game against the Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Wood’s goal a minute into the second half provided the winning margin in a 1-0 victory for Real Salt Lake over the visiting Seattle Sounders in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday night.

The game was delayed for about two hours due to lightning.

Zac MacMath earned his second straight clean sheet. Salt Lake (1-0-1, 4 points) has not given up a goal so far two games into the 2022 season.

Seattle (0-2-0, 0 points) was shut out for the second consecutive match to start the season. The Sounders have lost 10 of their last 12 matches in Utah dating back to 2012.

RSL finished with a 16-8 advantage in total shots and a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

Wood scored Salt Lake’s first goal of the season in the 46th minute. Maikel Chang fed a cross to him inside the 6-yard box. Wood’s initial shot attempt was blocked, but he collected the ball on the rebound and blasted a left-footer home.

Chang blasted another left-footer on frame in the 52nd minute that Stefan Frei poked away with his left hand, keeping RSL from adding a second goal to their lead.

Fredy Montero nearly threaded in a long-distance equalizer in the 81st minute. MacMath pushed his right-footed shot wide of the left post to keep Seattle off the board.

A 2-hour weather delay due to lightning strikes near Rio Tinto Stadium interrupted the match in the 43rd minute.

Before the delay, RSL was the more aggressive team.

Salt Lake outshot Seattle 6-2 in the first 43 minutes and pressed the attack throughout that stretch. RSL’s willingness to push the ball forward led to some quality scoring chances materializing for the Utah club.

–Field Level Media