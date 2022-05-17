Running back Tarik Cohen suffers injury during livestreamed workout

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent running back Tarik Cohen appeared to suffer an injury while livestreaming a workout on Instagram Tuesday.

Cohen, who last played in the NFL in 2020, was doing a footwork drill. While backpedaling, he suddenly went to the ground and held his right foot and ankle area before a friend turned off the livestream.

Cohen, 26, starred for the Chicago Bears for three-plus seasons before an ACL injury early in 2020 caused him to miss the rest of that campaign, plus all of 2021. It was later revealed that he had also torn his MCL and fractured his tibial plateau, leading to a longer comeback timeline.

The Bears, who had drafted Cohen in the fourth round of in 2017, gave him a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension shortly before that injury. They released him in March of this year.

In 51 career games, Cohen racked up 1,101 rushing yards with five touchdowns along with 1,575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 209 catches. He was a Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 2018 as a punt returner, when he led the league with 411 punt-return yards.

Cohen is also coping with both of his brothers passing away, which he recently wrote about in a Players’ Tribune article. His twin brother, Tyrell, died last year after running away from a car accident and being electrocuted at a nearby electrical substation. His younger brother, Dante, who was paralyzed from a gunshot, was lost in a fatal car accident in April.

–Field Level Media