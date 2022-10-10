Running back Rocko Griffin leaving Vanderbilt

Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt junior running back Rocko Griffin has left the team, the school announced Monday.

“Rocko Griffin Jr. has chosen to no longer be a part of our program,” Vandy coach Clark Lea said, in part, via a statement.

Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea has provided an update to the roster. pic.twitter.com/H4wz8TOJ9d — Vanderbilt Notes (@VandyNotes) October 10, 2022

Griffin, who led Vanderbilt in rushing in 2021 with 511 yards and four touchdowns, had fallen to third string on the depth chart after missing three of the Commodores’ six games with an injury. He ran for 86 yards and one touchdown this season, with 63 of those yards coming in one game, the season-opening win Aug. 27 at Hawaii.

Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt 52-28 on Saturday, and Lea said Griffin’s limited play — one carry for four yards — was a coach’s decision.

By leaving the program now, Griffin can preserve his redshirt should he decide to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Griffin departs Vanderbilt having played in 22 games (six starts), with 695 yards and five touchdowns.

The Commodores now have three scholarship running backs on their roster — Ray Davis (507 yards, four TDs this season), Patrick Smith (277 yards, four TDs) and Chase Gillespie (118 yards).

–Field Level Media