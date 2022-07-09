fbpx
Published July 9, 2022

Rays shortstop Wander Franco leaves in first inning

Jun 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) looks at his bat during during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was removed from Saturday night’s game in Cincinnati in the first inning.

Batting second with one out, Franco appeared to injure his hand or wrist swinging at a pitch from Reds right-hander Hunter Greene. Greene struck him out on four pitches.

Franco did not take the field in the bottom half of the inning but the Rays did not immediately announce a reason.

Franco, 21, missed 23 games on the injured list from May 31 to June 25 with a right quadriceps strain.

He is hitting .260 this season with five home runs, 12 doubles and 23 RBIs in 58 games. He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting last season.

–Field Level Media

