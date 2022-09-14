Tampa Bay Rays’ Shane McClanahan to come off IL, start Thursday

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan will be reinstated from the injured list to start Thursday’s game at Toronto, multiple outlets reported.

McClanahan landed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 31 with a shoulder impingement.

He was scratched from his Aug. 30 start after experiencing discomfort while warming up in the bullpen before the game.

McClanahan, 25, is 11-5 with a 2.20 ERA in 24 starts this season. The first-time All-Star entered Wednesday’s action ranked fifth in the American League with 182 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media