The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-handed reliever Ryan Thompson on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right triceps inflammation.

The team recalled left-hander Ryan Yarbrough from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding transaction.

The IL designation is retroactive to Saturday for Thompson, 30, who is 3-3 with a 3.80 ERA and three saves in 47 relief appearances this season.

Yarbrough, 30, is 1-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 16 games (nine starts) this season with Tampa Bay.

