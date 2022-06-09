Rays RHP Andrew Kittredge (elbow) to miss month

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays closer Andrew Kittredge will undergo a procedure to remove a loose body from his elbow and miss at least a month.

The Rays placed Kittredge on the 15-day injured list Thursday and recalled Calvin Faucher from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

The Rays polished off a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. Jason Adam earned his second save of the season.

Kittredge, 32, is 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA and five saves this season. The 2021 All-Star had an IL stint earlier this season due to lower back tightness. Kittredge also had a UCL sprain in his right elbow in August 2020.

The Rays also lost right-handed reliever J.P. Feyereisen last week to the IL with a right shoulder impingement.

–Field Level Media