fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 25, 2022

Rays reinstate outfielder Manuel Margot from IL

Sportsnaut
May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Manuel Margot (13) exchanges high fives in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays reinstated outfielder Manuel Margot from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and optioned right-hander Dusten Knight to Triple-A Durham.

Margot, 27, has not played since May 14, when he went 2 for 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He missed time with a hamstring injury.

In 27 games with the Rays this season, Margot is batting .348 with three home runs and 21 RBIs. Over seven career seasons with the San DIego Padres and Rays, Margot is a .255 hitter over 627 games with 47 home runs and 219 RBIs.

Knight, 31, was 0-1 with a 1.59 ERA in three relief appearances with the Rays. Over 10 career appearances in two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and Rays, he is 0-1 with a 6.28 ERA.

–Field Level Media

Share: