Rays reinstate outfielder Manuel Margot from IL

The Tampa Bay Rays reinstated outfielder Manuel Margot from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and optioned right-hander Dusten Knight to Triple-A Durham.

Margot, 27, has not played since May 14, when he went 2 for 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He missed time with a hamstring injury.

In 27 games with the Rays this season, Margot is batting .348 with three home runs and 21 RBIs. Over seven career seasons with the San DIego Padres and Rays, Margot is a .255 hitter over 627 games with 47 home runs and 219 RBIs.

Knight, 31, was 0-1 with a 1.59 ERA in three relief appearances with the Rays. Over 10 career appearances in two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and Rays, he is 0-1 with a 6.28 ERA.

