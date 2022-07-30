fbpx
Published July 30, 2022

Rays reinstate lefty Jalen Beeks from injured list

Sportsnaut
Jun 16, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jalen Beeks (68) tosses the ball to first base for an out during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays reinstated left-hander Jalen Beeks from the 15-day injured list Saturday, per the Rays Radio Network.

Beeks, 29, went on the shelf just before the All-Star break due to tightness in his lower right leg.

He is 1-1 with a 2.48 ERA in five starts this season for Tampa Bay. He has 49 strikeouts and 14 walks in 40 innings.

Beeks owns a 13-6 career record with a 4.16 ERA and three saves in 83 games (nine starts) with the Boston Red Sox (2018) and Rays.

Tampa Bay optioned right-hander Luke Bard to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. Bard, 31, is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Rays in 2022.

–Field Level Media

